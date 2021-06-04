Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) CFO Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MNRL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,129. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.90.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 673.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNRL. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,289,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.