Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna Sells 2,000 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18.

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.52. The stock had a trading volume of 160,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,709. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -686.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.79. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.57 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 43.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 27.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

