Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells $2,633,200.00 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $66.73. 3,266,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,333,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

