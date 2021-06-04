Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,678,652 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $31.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,435.70. The stock had a trading volume of 36,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,639. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,303.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

