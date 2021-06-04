Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.22% of Broadcom worth $409,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $11.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.64. 44,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.41 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.81.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

