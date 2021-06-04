Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,225. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

