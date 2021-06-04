PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.52

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.52 and last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 85239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPD. Mizuho downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $820,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $871,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of PPD by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

