BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWAY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrainsWay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 36,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,682. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $190.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.33. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. Research analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 555,779 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

