Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 1,865 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.35.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $406.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.37. The stock has a market cap of $383.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

