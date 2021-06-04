Efraim Grinberg Sells 2,259 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,329.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE MOV traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. 176,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,861. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

MOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Movado Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

