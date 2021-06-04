Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Achieves Market Cap of $28.38 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $28.38 million and approximately $5,024.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00079398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00024856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.64 or 0.01011664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.14 or 0.10056860 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00052505 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

