Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002614 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $306.13 million and approximately $76.97 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00079398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00024856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.64 or 0.01011664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.14 or 0.10056860 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00052505 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,609,076 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

