Endor Protocol Market Cap Achieves $51.40 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.40 million and approximately $505,584.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.00 or 0.00521079 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000898 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004371 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022200 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000742 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.