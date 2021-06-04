Analysts Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%.

SBBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,445. The stock has a market cap of $198.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.61. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.