Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 679,916 shares of company stock valued at $124,449,125. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,507,657. The company has a market cap of $320.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

