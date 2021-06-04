NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 2,916 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $256.50. The stock had a trading volume of 57,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,171. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.44 and a 1 year high of $263.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.