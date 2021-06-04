JustBet 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,894.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One JustBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $2.23 million and $10,894.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JustBet has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00068524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00301640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00245722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.22 or 0.01145867 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,212.27 or 1.00043148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

