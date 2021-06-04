Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Stellus Capital Investment also reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

SCM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,760. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $260.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.