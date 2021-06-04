Kylin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.15 Million (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $32.20 million and $2.15 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kylin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00079352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.95 or 0.01013412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,703.59 or 0.09956897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00052417 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,270,420 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KYLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.