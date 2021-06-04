The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 542,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,903 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $28,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.4% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 14.7% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE KO opened at $55.77 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $55.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

