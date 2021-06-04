Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $9.71 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,825 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 3.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,406,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.59 on Friday, reaching $234.43. 46,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,796,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $216.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,757,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

