PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Earnings Results

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. 218,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,207. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.85. PagerDuty has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 22,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $933,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,568,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,345,629. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.