Summit Wealth Group LLC Invests $73,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 581,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,385,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a market cap of $259.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.