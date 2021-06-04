Covenant Partners LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.24. 10,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $198.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.55. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

