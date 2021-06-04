Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $27.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,375.01. 13,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,273.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

