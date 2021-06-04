Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,893,503 shares of company stock valued at $579,939,899 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook stock traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.33. The company had a trading volume of 384,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,796,625. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.55. The stock has a market cap of $939.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

