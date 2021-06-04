Analysts Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target at $201.23

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

CME Group stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.44. 30,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,461,500. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 161,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

