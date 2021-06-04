Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $10.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on OVID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.
NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 28,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,398. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $298.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.82.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
Featured Story: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.