Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $10.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OVID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 28,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,398. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $298.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

