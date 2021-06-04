QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.68 Million

Analysts expect that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post sales of $81.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.05 million. QAD posted sales of $74.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $336.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.50 million to $340.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $366.22 million, with estimates ranging from $362.10 million to $373.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QADA shares. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.69. 699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.67. QAD has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.44 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in QAD by 511.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in QAD by 572.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 48.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

