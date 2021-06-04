Martin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Martin Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.85. 100,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,786,185. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98. The firm has a market cap of $616.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

