Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Raised by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

NFLX opened at $491.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $514.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

