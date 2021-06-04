NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

