Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 989 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.5% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $1,660,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6,512.9% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 380.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 88,132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $58,867,000 after buying an additional 119,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $20.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $593.19. The stock had a trading volume of 713,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,778,543. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.69 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $571.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 572.84, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $657.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,728,322 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

