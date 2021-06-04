Ownership Capital B.V. Acquires 169,107 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,107 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 9.0% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $690,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA opened at $361.82 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $358.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.