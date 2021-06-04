Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT at $94.75

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Paychex stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.54. 58,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.04. Paychex has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Paychex by 2,294.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

