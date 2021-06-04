$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. EVO Payments reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVOP shares. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $57,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $726,809.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,425. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

EVOP traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -186.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. EVO Payments has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.32.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

