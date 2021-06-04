Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.61. 53,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

