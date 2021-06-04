Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,860 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,734. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $333.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.69.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

