Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,222 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.63. 30,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

