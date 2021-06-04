Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 15,099 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

