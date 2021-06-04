Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,042. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.45. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $47,605,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,249,000 after buying an additional 796,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after buying an additional 439,398 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $22,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

