$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. 361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $611.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.87.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 141,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after buying an additional 556,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

