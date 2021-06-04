Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Up 13% Over Last Week (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $421.15 or 0.01139819 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $143,190.72 and $417.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00078601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00025026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.20 or 0.01012759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,640.91 or 0.09853950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00052263 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

