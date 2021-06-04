Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $679,996.44 and $1.39 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.80 or 0.00299883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00245923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.95 or 0.01144691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,954.88 or 1.00016511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,956,289 coins and its circulating supply is 1,011,034 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

