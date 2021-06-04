JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.46. 362,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,444,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

