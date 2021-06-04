The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,037,565 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $61,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,916 shares of company stock worth $124,449,125. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $177.11. 220,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,507,657. The firm has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

