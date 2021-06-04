NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 356 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,298. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

