Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Announces Earnings Results

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Sumo Logic stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.99. 113,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -13.05. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $520,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,613 shares of company stock worth $14,754,507.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUMO. Cowen decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

