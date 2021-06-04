MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

MongoDB stock traded up $44.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.45. 163,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,071. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.77 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

