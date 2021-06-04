UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.67. 161,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

